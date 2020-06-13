Man arrested after hitting two cars, resisting arrest Friday morning

COLUMBIA — Police arrested Morris McDonald, 34, of Columbia, early Friday morning after officers say he collided into two vehicles.

Prior to the collision, officers conducted a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle for lane violations near the intersection of Business Loop and Providence, and found that McDonald had an outstanding arrest warrant for fouth-degree domestic assault with a $5,000 bond, according to a statement from Columbia police.

McDonald fled the scene, and officers followed but stopped the pursuit due to high speeds in a residential area.

After McDonald hit two parked cars, he fled on foot. Officers found him in the backyard of a home in the 400 block of West Walnut Street, and found he had a large quantity of heroin and a stolen handgun.

McDonald was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated, but upon arrest will be charged with an outstanding arrest warrant for domestic assault in the fourth degree, first-degree drug trafficking, stealing a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, felony leaving the scene of an accident, distribution of a controlled substance and resisting arrest for a felony, according to the police statement.