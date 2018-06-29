Man arrested after leading officers on chase, having drugs

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A man was behind bars Tuesday after leading police on a short car chase.

The Fulton Police Department said officers arrested Anthony Cole Monday, and he faces charges for possession with intent to distribute, felony driving while revoked, felony resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless and imprudent driving.

Police said the department received a call about a suspicious vehicle on Dunham Drive near Westminster Avenue Tuesday around 10:30 p.m.. Officers saw a black Dodge pickup and tried to do an investigative stop when the truck drove away.

Officers said they followed the truck and saw someone throw what looked like a white powdered substance out the window of the truck.

The police department said the car chase ended on County Road 203 where officers arrested Cole.

His bond was set at $59,650.