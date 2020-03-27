Man arrested after licking deodorant, charged with terrorist threats

Warrenton - A Missouri man's video of him licking deodorants at a Walmart went viral. After the City of Warrenton Police Department received calls from people all over the world, officers arrested him.

Cody Lee Pfister was licking the items to mock fears of the COVID-19 pandemic. He posted the video on March 11, according to court documents.

He was arrested on Monday and charged with terrorist threats, according to NBC reporting.

"We take this incident very seriously especially with this infectious disease and the state that the country is in," Lt. Justin Unger told NBC News. "We take these things seriously to protect our community.”

A criminal complaint states that Pfister "knowingly caused a false belief or fear that a condition involving danger to life existed" by posting the video online, according to NBC.