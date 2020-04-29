Man arrested after MSHP find gun, marijuana at traffic stop
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) arrested a 31-year-old man on multiple charges after pulling him over for speeding.
MSHP said the man was going 90 mph on I-70 in Callaway County. When they stopped him troopers found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun and over a pound of marijuana an other THC products.
The man has since been released.
