Man arrested after MSHP find gun, marijuana at traffic stop

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) arrested a 31-year-old man on multiple charges after pulling him over for speeding.

MSHP said the man was going 90 mph on I-70 in Callaway County. When they stopped him troopers found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun and over a pound of marijuana an other THC products.

The man has since been released.