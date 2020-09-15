Man arrested after near-miss with Columbia patrol vehicle

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said Thursday it arrested a man after he nearly collided with a patrol vehicle twice Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said an officer was traveling southbound on the US 63 Connector at I-70 when a vehicle driven by Marlon Folkes nearly collided with the patrol vehicle. A short time later, Folkes' vehicle nearly collided with the officer's vehicle again, the department said.

Police said the officer stopped Folkes and could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle. The officer then searched the vehicle and found marijuana cigarettes, Alprazolam pills and a loaded .45 handgun in the center console, officials said.

Folkes could face both felony and misdemeanor drug charges as well as an unlawful use of a weapon charge.