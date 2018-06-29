Man arrested after police find 22 pounds of marijuana

Kelvon W. Dow

BOONVILLE - A suspicious package shipped to an address in Boonville led police to find more than 20 pounds of marijuana.

Boonville police officers and members of the MUSTANG Drug Task Force confiscated the drugs, as well as some cash, during the investigation. They also arrested Kelvon Dow, 38, on suspicion of delivering of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance in a protected area and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at Cooper County Jail. Police said they anticipate making more arrests in the case.