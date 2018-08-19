Man arrested after police find meth, modified gun

COLUMBIA - MU police officers arrested a man on Sunday after finding drugs and a modified gun during a traffic stop.

Police stopped Robert Aulidge for failing to have his headlights on. During the stop officers learned Aulidge had outstanding warrants for various traffic violations out of Pettis County.

They also searched Aulidge's vehicle, finding methamphetamine and a gun which had unspecified modifications done to it, making it illegal.

Police arrested Aulidge, 30, on suspicion of drug trafficking and unlawful use of a weapon.