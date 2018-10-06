Man arrested after police said he pulled knife on officers

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man they said pulled out a large knife at a Break Time convenience store Thursday night.

According to a news release, Columbia Police Officers were called around 8 p.m. to the store on Nebraska Avenue because the man was yelling at customers and quickly became belligerent.

After the man reportedly ignored orders to drop the knife, and yelled about not going to jail, one officer used a Taser on the man. Police said it didn't work because of the man's loose-fitting jacket.

Officers then used pepper spray on him. At that point, the man apparently ran across Providence Road and into the Joe Machens Nissan parking lot, where police said he continually swung at officers with the knife.

Police used a Taser once again, this time successfully, and took the man into custody.

The subject is being evaluated in a medical facility. Columbia Police will apply for warrants for the following charges: