Man arrested after possibly stealing, wrecking truck
MARIES COUNTY — A man who stole a vehicle and allegedly wrecked it was arrested, according to the Maries County Sheiff's Department.
James E. Roberds, 42, of Belle is believed to have stolen a truck off Maries County Road 411 last week. He then wrecked the stolen truck off Phelps County Road 2220.
Roberds is on parole and remains in the Maries County Jail pending formal charges.
The sheriff's department commended Detective Scott Johnson for his hard work with the case.
