Man arrested after robbing First Midwest Bank in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a robbery at First Midwest Bank on Grindstone Plaza Drive.
According to CPD Lt. Jones the man, “entered the bank and demanded money with a note” Friday afternoon.
The man was later found at Rock Quarry Rd and Nifong Blvd by a Boone County deputy and taken into custody. Police have not released his name, but said more information would be given later.
