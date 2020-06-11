Man arrested after sheriff said he threatened deputies

BELLE —Danny L. Strafford, 62, was arrested June 10 after Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman said the man threatened two deputies.

Early Wednesday morning, two Maries County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a house a call from Apple Street in Belle, where a man was threatening to kill someone.

While deputies searched for the man, Heitman said the suspect called the 911 dispatcher repeatedly and threatened to kill the officers looking for him.

When deputies approached Stradford, he pulled a knife. Officers were able to restrain Stradford and transported him to the Maries County Jail, according to Heitman. Online court records show that he has not yet received formal charges.