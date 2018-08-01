Man arrested after vehicle chase in Boone County

COLUMBIA - Deputies arrested a man from Columbia Monday night after he failed to stop his vehicle and led a deputy on a chase.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, at about 9:42 p.m. a deputy saw someone who had active warrants in a black Chevrolet Avalanche. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle at Ballenger Lane and Rice Road, but the vehicle did not stop.

The pursuit went through northeast Boone County until the driver, William C. Stockwell, 30, stopped in the 7000 block of Kircher Road. Stockwell ran from his vehicle, but law enforcement caught him and took him into custody.

Stockwell was arrest for failing to appear for possession of a controlled substance, failing to appear for a second degree domestic assault charge, failing to appear for stealing, resisting arrest, careless and imprudent driving, possession of under 35 grams of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Bond for the first three charges totaled $54,000; bond has not been set yet for the last four charges.

According to records from the Boone County Sheriff's department, as of 9:25 a.m., Stockwell was still in custody.