Man arrested and charged in relation to Rolla shooting

ROLLA - Michael E. Vehlewald, age 25, of St. Louis, was arrested and subsequently charged after a shooting on Wednesday night in the drive-thru lane of Taco Bell at 120 W. Highway 72 in Rolla.

Officers were initially called to the scene, where they were directed to a vehicle that was in the drive-thru lane of the restaurant. In the vehicle, they located a female who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim was immediately transported by ambulance to Phelps Health Hospital for treatment, and from there, she was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia, Missouri where she remains in critical but stable condition.

During the course of the initial investigation, it was determined that the victim, another female passenger and a male passenger, Vehlewald, were in the vehicle together at the time of the shooting. While waiting in the drive-thru lane, Vehlewald, who was seated in the rear driver’s side seat, discharged a handgun inside the vehicle for unknown reasons. The bullet entered the back of the driver’s seat and struck the victim. He then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction of travel. After an extensive manhunt by area law enforcement, Vehlewald was located at a residence in the 600 block of E. 11th St. in Rolla, where he was taken into custody without incident. He remains incarcerated in the Phelps County Jail on $250,000 bond.