Man arrested and jailed accused of fleeing traffic stop, crashing car

JEFFERSON CITY - A man wanted for a parole violation was arrested and put in Cole County Jail early Tuesday morning after speeding away from a traffic stop and losing control of his vehicle.

Te Jefferson City Police Department said the man pulled over on Missouri Blvd. for a traffic stop but drove away as the police officer was walking toward the vehicle.

The driver headed west on Missouri Blvd. before crashing at the corner of Stoneridge Parkway. He ran away from the crash but fell down a hill. Police caught up with the man and took him to the University of Missouri Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries before going to jail.

The man was charged with resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia in addition to violating parole.