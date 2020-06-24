Man arrested at Osage Beach bar after selling drugs, resisting arrest

OSAGE BEACH — Osage Beach police officers responded to a disturbance at Backwater Jacks Sunday night involving several people allegedly selling marijuana to patrons and refusing to leave the premises.

Garrick N. Moore, 33, from St. Louis, is being charges with three counts of assault, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and driving while intoxicated, according to a statement from the City of Osage Beach.

After police arrived, Moore tried to flee. An officer told him to stop, but he continued to drive recklessly, the statement said. Moore eventually rolled down his window to speak to an officer, who observed a black handgun sitting on his lap. Officers say that Moore reached for the gun, before an officer grabbed it from him.



When officers attempted to place Moore into custody, he became combative and "a wrestling match ensued," according to the statement.



Moore is being held in the Camden County Jail without bond.