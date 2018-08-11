Man Arrested DNA Match Waives Arraignment

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

TROY, Mo. (AP) -- The man charged in the oldest DNA match ever recorded in Missouri waives arraignment and plead not guilty to first-degree murder, forcible rape and armed criminal action in a crime committed in 1991. Michael Dowell of Ferguson is now 45. He remains jailed without bond in Lincoln County following yesterday's plea. He is accused of killing 18 year old Stephanie Hoagland more than sixteen years ago. Charges were filed in December when the Missouri State Crime Lab matched samples of Dowell's DNA with evidence collected at the crime scene and from the victim. No word yet on whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty. A trial date is expected to be announced later this month.