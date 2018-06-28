Man arrested during crash involving a four-year-old child

COLUMBIA- Missouri State Highway Patrol crash and arrest reports indicates that a 32- year-old man by the name of Corey L. Knowles was arrested around 7:30 Tuesday night on the Southbound Highway 63 exit ramp nearing the Route AC exit ramp.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a four-year-old girl was present in the vehicle as the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road while turning left on the exit ramp.

According to arrest reports, Knowles was charged with fleeing arrest, endangering welfare of a child, driving while suspended, leaving a scene of a motor vehicle crash, and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

Both Wallace and Knowles were not wearing seat belts during the crash and were transported to hospitals in Columbia with minor injuries.

This story will be updated with the latest information.