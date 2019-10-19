Man arrested during SWAT narcotics investigation charged

2 years 1 month 6 days ago Tuesday, September 12 2017 Sep 12, 2017 Tuesday, September 12, 2017 9:43:00 AM CDT September 12, 2017 in News
By: Blake Sammann and Margaret Madro, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

JEFFERSON CITY -  The Jefferson City man arrested during a drug investigation involving SWAT members has been charged.

Ardaris Webb Cheatham of Jefferson City has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after police said he shot at officers serving a search warrant at his home Monday.

According to an affidavit, Cheatham shot at officers as they entered his home. He then tried to escape through the basement but was arrested by officers stationed outside. 

Police found around 27 pounds of marijuana and a methamphetamine pipe.

It is illegal in the state of Missouri for anyone with felony conviction to possess a firearm or ammunition, and Cheatham has a prior conviction for possession of a controlled substance.

Editors Note: This story has been updated to reflect the most current information.

More News

Grid
List

Heavy police presence after crash on U.S. 63 Connector
Heavy police presence after crash on U.S. 63 Connector
COLUMBIA - Police were seen searching the area near the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon. Police responded to... More >>
39 minutes ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 8:31:00 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Community celebrates Disability Employment Awareness Month
Community celebrates Disability Employment Awareness Month
COLUMBIA - Community members came together Saturday for a Walk and Roll-A-Thon in recognition of Disability Employment Awareness Month. ... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 5:11:00 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Demonstrators rally for first ever National Period Day
Demonstrators rally for first ever National Period Day
COLUMBIA - Demonstrators rallied at Speakers Circle on Saturday for the first ever National Period Day. Organizers said they... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 3:47:00 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Columbia police hold annual Xbox with a Cop event
Columbia police hold annual Xbox with a Cop event
COLUMBIA - Community members got the chance to challenge Columbia police officers in their favorite video games during the department's... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 3:41:00 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Groups ask Missouri gun dealers to help fight gun suicides
Groups ask Missouri gun dealers to help fight gun suicides
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Grassroots organizations are working across Missouri to persuade gun-related business owners to join efforts to limit... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 3:37:00 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Saline County children abducted in 2017 found in Texas
Saline County children abducted in 2017 found in Texas
SALINE COUNTY — Three Saline County children abducted in 2017 were found in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, according to the... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 2:15:00 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Jefferson City police request other drivers come forward with information after fatal crash
Jefferson City police request other drivers come forward with information after fatal crash
JEFFERSON CITY - One Lincoln man is dead following a crash between a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer Friday night on... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 1:19:00 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Columbia Water and Light says power should be restored
UPDATE: Columbia Water and Light says power should be restored
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Water and Light department said it believes all power has been restored in Columbia. About... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 10:05:00 AM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Suspect in deadly Marshall shooting captured in Mississippi
Suspect in deadly Marshall shooting captured in Mississippi
MARSHALL - The suspect in a pair of shootings in early October has been caught out of state, police announced... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 9:10:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in News

Man sentenced for 2016 involuntary manslaughter case
Man sentenced for 2016 involuntary manslaughter case
CALIFORNIA - A man heard his sentence on Friday after killing a 20-year-old three years ago for drunk driving. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 6:31:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 6:06:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

UPDATE: MU says theatre department wrong in cutting ties with True/False
UPDATE: MU says theatre department wrong in cutting ties with True/False
COLUMBIA —The University of Missouri issued a statement Friday that the MU Department of Theatre was "in error" when it... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 5:52:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football photos and videos
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - Friday Night Fever’s Week 8 Game of the Week features a dominant Helias (6-1) visited by a surging... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 5:44:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

True/False, Ragtag dissolve relationship with The Crossing
True/False, Ragtag dissolve relationship with The Crossing
COLUMBIA — The True False Film Festival and Ragtag Cinema are dissolving their relationship with Columbia church The Crossing. Cinema... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 5:33:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in News

Missouri mayors commit to make communities safer
Missouri mayors commit to make communities safer
COLUMBIA - Springfield Mayor Ken McClure hosted a group for a strategy session that included Governor Mike Parson in October.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 4:18:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in News

MRI reveals dislocated kneecap for Patrick Mahomes
MRI reveals dislocated kneecap for Patrick Mahomes
KANSAS CITY - The extent of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' leg injury sustained during the team's Thursday night... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 3:07:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in Sports

Demolition scheduled for crumbling Jefferson City buildings
Demolition scheduled for crumbling Jefferson City buildings
JEFFERSON CITY - A damaged downtown Jefferson City building is scheduled for demolition, but the owners have filed an appeal... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 2:26:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in Continuous News

Chemotherapy shortage affects mid-Missouri children
Chemotherapy shortage affects mid-Missouri children
COLUMBIA - A drug company's decision is causing new worries for the families of children with cancer. Vincristine, a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 1:55:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 52°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
9pm 55°
10pm 54°
11pm 52°
12am 51°