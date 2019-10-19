Man arrested during SWAT narcotics investigation charged

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City man arrested during a drug investigation involving SWAT members has been charged.

Ardaris Webb Cheatham of Jefferson City has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after police said he shot at officers serving a search warrant at his home Monday.

According to an affidavit, Cheatham shot at officers as they entered his home. He then tried to escape through the basement but was arrested by officers stationed outside.

Police found around 27 pounds of marijuana and a methamphetamine pipe.

It is illegal in the state of Missouri for anyone with felony conviction to possess a firearm or ammunition, and Cheatham has a prior conviction for possession of a controlled substance.

Editors Note: This story has been updated to reflect the most current information.