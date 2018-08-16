Man arrested following chase which prompted modified school lockdowns

BOONE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man Wednesday morning following a chase throughout eastern Boone County.

The chase started at around 9 a.m. after deputies went to a home on Santa Barbara Road to talk to Christopher Simms. According to the sheriff's department, Simms evaded deputies and led them on a chase.

The situation ended when Simms went back to Santa Barbara, where deputies arrested him for resisting arrest. No injuries or damage were reported from the chase.

Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark confirmed to KOMU 8 News that Cedar Ridge Elementary, New Haven Elementary, Battle Elementary, Battle High School, and the old Cedar Ridge building on Roseta Avenue all went on modified lockdown due to the chase. That means no one was allowed in or out of the buildings, but learning and other activities continued.