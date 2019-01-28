Man arrested following pursuit in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man Sunday after a chase through northern Boone County.

The incident started around 2:50 PM, when the Boone County Sheriff's Department located a vehicle reported stolen. After the driver failed to stop for authorities, he led deputies on a pursuit through Columbia that ended on Oakland Church Road near Route B, where deputies had deployed a tire deflation device.

They arrested the driver, 34-year-old Ryan Gambill of Columbia, on suspicion of tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, possession of an imitation controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and for having stolen credit devices and forged documents.

Gambill's bond has been set at $20,500 for the combined charges.