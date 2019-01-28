Man arrested following pursuit in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man Sunday after a chase through northern Boone County.
The incident started around 2:50 PM, when the Boone County Sheriff's Department located a vehicle reported stolen. After the driver failed to stop for authorities, he led deputies on a pursuit through Columbia that ended on Oakland Church Road near Route B, where deputies had deployed a tire deflation device.
They arrested the driver, 34-year-old Ryan Gambill of Columbia, on suspicion of tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, possession of an imitation controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and for having stolen credit devices and forged documents.
Gambill's bond has been set at $20,500 for the combined charges.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A 20-year-old Columbia man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting his grandparents, who defended... More >>
in
FULTON - A new affordable-assisted living facility will be home in the former George Washington Carver Middle School. MACO... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Deputies of the Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in connection to a double shooting Sunday night.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge ruled that Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway did not violate the state's open records law... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - With temperatures plummeting, a car technician says it's time for drivers to check their tire pressure and condition,... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - A Barnett man faces charges of drug trafficking with deputies saying they found more than 3/4 of... More >>
in
MOBERLY- The police officer charged with shooting a fellow off-duty police officer in St. Louis graduated from Moberly High School.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri House Democrats Monday announce bills aimed at improving higher education. Members of the House Minority Caucus... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Plunging temperatures over the next two days have potentially life-threatening effects. Older people and children have a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A bill before the Missouri Legislature would allow judges to order people convicted of animal abuse... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An upgraded VA outpatient clinic opened its doors in Jefferson City Monday. Jeff Hoelscher, Truman VA... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man Sunday after a chase through northern Boone County. The incident started around... More >>
in
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri day care operator is facing criminal charges after an infant died and toddlers were... More >>
in
(CNN) -- It's as if President Donald Trump's humiliation over the government shutdown and his failed push to honor his... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will recognize 19 schools for being “Exemplary Professional Communities” Monday.... More >>
in
RANDOLPH COUNTY - The Moberly Police Department arrested a wanted sex offender after a traffic stop Sunday. According to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia native named Matt May has been a Chiefs fan since the day he was born. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The coldest air since Jan. 1-2, 2018, is on the way, and it could be dangerous. It isn't... More >>
in