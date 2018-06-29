Man arrested for allegedly breaking down door, assaulting victim

ASHLAND - A man was in the Boone County Jail Wednesday morning after a victim told investigators the man broke down his front door and assaulted him.

Boone County Sheriff's deputies responded around 11:30 Tuesday night to a home on James Sapp Road in the Ashland area. Investigators said Ryan D. Lieneke, of Morrision, attempted to run away from deputies, but was unsuccessful. Detective Tom O'Sullivan said Lieneke faces burglary, property damage and assault charges.

O'Sullivan said the two men know each other and the incidence stemmed from a previous dispute.