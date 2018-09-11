Man Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 7-Year-Old

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was arrested Monday night on 1st-degree statutory sodomy and endangering the welfare of a child charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 7-year-old Sunday night.

26-year-old Oscar Contreras was originally arrested on Grace Ellen Dr. for an outstanding federal warrant for a failure to appear for deportation charge.

According to Columbia police, while Contreras was at the Boone Co. Jail following his arrest, officers and detectives investigating a report of a statutory sodomy that occurred Sunday night at the same address.

Contreras allegedly subjected the girl to "deviate sexual intercourse" according to police.

Bond for both the deportation and the statutory sodomy charges has yet to be set, while the welfare charges carry a $4,500 bond.