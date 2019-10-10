Man arrested for assault on Pulaski County deputy

PULASKI COUNTY - Officials said one man was arrested for allegedly attacking a deputy with a knife.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, a deputy spotted a disabled vehicle off Highway 133. The deputy found three people at the scene and tried to identify them.

Officials said that's when Bernard Bailey became non-compliant and eventually punched the deputy. The two began to wrestle on the ground. During the struggle, the deputy said Bailey tried to grab his or her gun. At one point, the deputy said he or she saw the suspect had a knife in his hand.

The other people on scene came to the deputy's aid and took the knife away from Bailey. Officials said, in addition, a citizen with a gun arrived and was able to help the deputy.

The sheriff's department said the deputy suffered multiple cuts and bruises. One of the civilians on scene was also hurt. Bailey received minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Bailey was transported to the Pulaski County Jail and has been formally charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action.