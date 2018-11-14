Man Arrested For Assault With Knife

A disturbance report was made at 10:53 p.m. Sunday when Guevara and the victim got into a physical fight at 1705 Nelwood in Columbia. After drinking intoxicants at a party at that address, Guevara was told he was no longer welcome. He left but returned with a knife and stabbed the victim.

A private vehicle took the victim to a local hospital where he remains with non-life threatening injuries.

Guevara was taken into custody at the scene. He has been arrested for first degree assault, armed criminal action and two out-of-state warrants.

Columbia Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with additional information to call CRIME STOPPERS at (573) 875-8477.