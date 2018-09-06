Man Arrested for Assaulting Officer Over Parking Ticket

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police have arrested a man they said damaged a city vehicle and assaulted a police officer after a city worker attempted to tow his car.

A parking enforcement attendant began to tow Anthony Hickman's car on east Walnut Street Tuesday because of his unpaid parking tickets.

Police said Hickman, 62, then verbally assaulted the attendant and proceeded to damage the worker's vehicle. Officers arrived around 2 p.m. to arrest Hickman. Police said Hickman then resisted arrest and assaulted the CPD officer.

Officers released Hickman after he posted his $500 bond.