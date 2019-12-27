Man arrested for attempted bank robbery in Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Missouri State Highway Patrol and Callaway County deputies arrested a 20-year-old man for an attempted bank robbery Thursday.

Columbia Police identified the suspect as River Godfrey, a 20-year-old man from Independence.

CPD first responded to the Commerce Bank on Bernadette Drive Thursday morning just after 10 a.m.

Investigators said Godfrey asked for cash at the bank. Troopers and deputies tracked down Godfrey in Kingdom City just off of Interstate 70.