Man arrested for attempting to unlawfully enter Fulton home twice within an hour

FULTON - Police arrested a 44 year old Fulton man after he attempted to unlawfully enter a home twice, assaulted a resident and damaged property.

Police responded to report of an assault with a knife on the 200 block of northeast eighth St. around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. Police found Laine Quick had entered a home unlawfully and assaulted a resident and damaged property. Police could not locate the suspect at this time.

Police later received a call at 2:56 a.m. that Quick had returned to the same residence. Police were able to take Quick into custody without incident and learned he had attempted to enter the residence a second time but failed. They also learned Quick damaged several vehicles on the property.

Quick was taken to the Callaway County Jail on a no bond hold for the charges of burglary in the first degree, assault in the first degree, tampering in the first and second counts, and property damage in the second degree.