Man arrested for chasing woman with croquet mallet

3 months 1 week 2 days ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 12:06:00 PM CDT May 05, 2018 in News
By: Edward Redler, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

FULTON - A man was arrested Friday night after allegedly chasing after a woman with a croquet mallet.

Fulton Police were called near 7th Street just before 9:00 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance.

The caller reported that Courtney Braggs was chasing a female subject down 7th Street with a croquet mallet threatening her after he had broken windows of a home nearby.

Braggs, 35, was later found and arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, property damage and violation of a protection order. He was taken to the Callaway County Jail with a bond of $4,000.

