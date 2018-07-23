Man arrested for drugs after police search house for third time

SEDALIA - Police arrested a man after they found drugs and related paraphernalia in his home at 1806 South Montgomery Ave. Sunday.

The Sedalia Police Department and K9 unit performed a knock and announce drug-related search warrant and uncovered methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a prohibited style of weapon.

This marks the third time police have searched the home for drugs. Due to the number of drug related searches and other information, Sedalia police classify the home as a public nuisance drug house.

Homeowner Douglas Bradley, 62, was arrested for multiple drug charges, possession of a prohibited weapon and keeping/maintaining a public nuisance drug house. He was issued a $110,000 bond.

The Sedalia Police Department requested for the prosecuting attorney take civil action against the house itself for the city to deem the property a public nuisance. If deemed as a public nuisance, the home will be boarded up and cannot be occupied for one year.