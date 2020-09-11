Man Arrested for Drugs in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY - In a news release from the Osage County Sheriff's Police Department, Matthew James Schmitz of Linn was arrested Wednesday, May 16, 2012 for possession of marijuana.
According to Chief Deputy Rob Relford, Schmitz was under the influence of psychedelic mushrooms and authorities had EMS respond and assess to his condition.
A misdemeanor amount of marijuana was also found and seized from Schmitz's vehicle after authorities called in the County's K-9 unit to facilitate in the investigation.
Schmitz was arrested, processed and released pending the filing of formal charges.
