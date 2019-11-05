Man arrested for failing to register as a sex offender

CAMDEN COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man Saturday for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to a Camden County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, deputies were conducting an investigation in the area of Old Route 5 in Camdenton when they found a man, later identified as Timmy Whittle, 60, at a residence.

In the process, they learned Whittle had not registered properly as a sex offender.

Whittle was arrested and charged with failing to register as a sexual offender with bond of $30,000.

He also had an active warrant out of Maries County for possession of a controlled substance with bond of $10,000.

He remains at the Camden County Correctional Facility.