Man Arrested for Fatal Shooting

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested 22-year-old Eric Jamison in connection with the shooting death of Crestful Williams. Police arrested Jamison for Second Degree Murder, Armed Criminal Action, First Degree Assault, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Police say Jamison shot Williams during a confrontation at Jamison's girlfriend's house. Investigators say Jamison came to his girlfriend's house in the early morning of Sept. 6 with a gun. Williams planned on coming to the house later in the day to pick up belongings from his ex-girlfriend.

When Williams arrived at the apartment at 10:45 a.m., he and Jamison got into an argument. Jamison's girlfriend told police Jamison fired several shots at Williams and she was hit in the leg as well.

Williams later died from gunshot wounds.