Man arrested for firing gun during argument

JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a man Tuesday night after he fired a gun into the air during an argument.

Jefferson City Police said they arrested 32-year-old Joseph Garcia for unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said they responded to the 500 block of East Elm Street around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday for a disturbance and shots fired call. When they arrived, officers said they found several people who said there had been a disturbance involving a group of people and one person who threatened the group and had a gun.

According to witness statements, police said a fight broke out between two women, one of which was Garcia's girlfriend. During the argument, police said Garcia went into an apartment and brought out a pistol.

Police said the witnesses told them Garcia made threats to the other woman and to other people who had gathered in the area. Police said Garcia fired one shot into the air, which dispersed the crowd.

Police said they found a shell casing and the pistol Garcia used.

Garcia was being held in the Cole County Jail Wednesday morning pending charges.