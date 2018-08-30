Man arrested for footage found on his own security camera

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man who installed a surveillance system after his home repeatedly was burglarized may be having second thoughts after police say it recorded him dealing drugs while armed.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 50-year-old Kelvin Williams is charged by federal prosecutors with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

Williams was arrested at his home July 23, a week after police responding to yet another reported burglary there found his digital video recording system and later watched recordings on it showing Williams dealing drugs.

A federal agent says police found two guns and what they suspected to be heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

A message left Thursday with Williams' federal public defender, Lee Lawless, was not immediately returned.