Man arrested for illegally selling firearms to convicted felon

JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grand jury indicted a former U.S. district courthouse worker on three counts of selling guns illegally.

Victor Nahum Vargas, 40 of Jefferson City, worked as the custodial supervisor at the Christopher S. Bond Courthouse when he allegedly sold guns to a convicted felon.

Authorities said on two occasions, Vargas sold guns to a person he knew to be a convicted felon.

Vargas was arrested in May 2018 and remains in jail with no bond. This indictment replaces an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in June.