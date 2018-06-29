Man Arrested for Possession of Child Porn

BOONE COUNTY - Deputies arrested Patrick Drury on Wednesday for possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force arrested Drury, 28, on Wednesday at Boone County Jail where he was for unrelated stealing charges.

An investigation of Drury began in late May 2012 when deputies received a tip he had child pornography.

Deputies seized several electronic devices from the suspect. The Task Force found over three hundred photographs of child porn. Some of the images involved infants and toddlers.

Investigators also recovered explicit photographs of a two-year-old child that may have been taken by the Drury while the child was at his residence.

His bond was set at $200,000 for the stealing charges. Bond has not been set for the child pornography offenses.