Man arrested for possession of drugs and firearms
FULTON - Police arrested a man Wednesday on several charges, including drug-related crimes.
Officers with a federal warrant found and arrested Antonio J. Beard on suspicion of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.
The arrest took place at 1503 Ewing Ave. When Beard was arrested, police said he was in possession of a narcotic.
Beard was transported to the Callaway County Jail.
