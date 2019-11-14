Man arrested for possession of drugs and firearms

FULTON - Police arrested a man Wednesday on several charges, including drug-related crimes.

Officers with a federal warrant found and arrested Antonio J. Beard on suspicion of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The arrest took place at 1503 Ewing Ave. When Beard was arrested, police said he was in possession of a narcotic.

Beard was transported to the Callaway County Jail.