Man arrested for selling pounds of meth in Lake Ozark, Miller County

MILLER COUNTY - A man from Osage Beach is under arrest for selling pounds of methamphetamine.

Miller county Sheriff Louie Gregoire said the suspect, Mark Sooter, confessed to authorities during a long term drug investigation, according to a press release published on Tuesday. The arrest was made after the investigation concluded last Tuesday.

Sooter is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The Miller County Sheriff Office, Lake Ozark Police Department, and Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force worked together in the investigation. The sheriff's department is also requesting the DEA to place federal charges.