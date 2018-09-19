Man Arrested for Stealing from Local Business
OSAGE COUNTY - Deputies of the Osage County Sheriff's Department arrested John Curtis Muehlhausen, 32, on Wednesday for felony stealing charges.
Chief Deputy Rob Relford said a felony warrant was issued for Muehlhausen's arrest for Class C felony theft/stealing from a local business. Deputy Relford said Muehlhausen is believed to have stolen around $22,000 from the business.
A Class C felony theft/stealing charge is for value of property or services of $500 or more, but less than $25,000.
He is currently being held in Osage County Jail on $10,000 cash or surety bond.
