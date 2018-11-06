Man Arrested for Stealing Property on Peabody Road

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested John A. Miller, 27, on Thursday in relation to property thefts on Peabody Road.

The sheriff's department said the stealing occurred over a two month period and have been investigating since late May. A neighbor called deputies around 9 a.m. to report a suspicious vehicle in the driveway.

The investigation led deputies to Advantage Metals on Proctor Drive where Miller was arrested for two counts of felony stealing. The sheriff's department said documentation indicated the items brought by Miller were stolen. Deputies said Miller targeted vehicle parts and tire rims.

Miller, of 1404 West Worley in Columbia, was released from Boone County Jail after posting $9,000 bond.