Man Arrested for Suspected Armed Assault

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Early Saturday morning Callaway County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a call about an assault involving a gun.

According the a press release from the department, deputies arrived at Green Meadows Trailer Park Lot 30 and the suspect, 22-year-old Michael Smith, had already fled into the nearby woods.

The victim told deputies he found Smith in the residence and when he confronted Smith, Smith threatened the victim with a gun.

Smith eventually turned himself in to authorities later in the morning and was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He is in custody at Callaway County Sheriff's Office on $20,000 bond.