Man arrested for suspected cocaine operation

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Friday after finding a cocaine distribution operation in his home.

Sgt. Britt Shea said deputies arrested Ramelus Bradley at an apartment on Prairie Circle after a months long investigation. Shea said the investigation identified Bradley as a suspected cocaine dealer in Boone County. Deputies arrested him for two counts of first-degree drug trafficking.

Shea said deputies served a search warrant and found evidence of a cocaine distribution operation in the apartment and car in front of the apartment. Shea said deputies found almost 7 ounces of cocaine, some marijuana, several pills suspected to be ecstasy, four handguns and around $12,000 in cash.

Shea said Bradley is not allowed to have handguns because of his criminal history.