Man arrested for threatening Jefferson City hospital

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department arrested a man after he threatened to use a gun at St. Mary's Hospital, according to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department.

The incident happened Sunday July 12, at 12:24 p.m. when Clinton Miller, 49, of Mokane, tried to enter a secure part of the St. Mary's Hospital emergency room, but was denied access. According to the release, a family member was being treated in the secure part of the emergency room.

After hospital staff denied Miller access, staff and patients heard him say "I've got a gun in the truck, I'll get in," according to the release. Once making the comment, he left the lobby.

Officers responded to the scene and found Miller in a car in the parking lot. According to the release, they did not find a gun at the scene.

According to the release, more than 150 staff and patients were affected by the hospital locking down during the incident.

Miller was arrested and taken to the Cole County Jail, according to the news release. He has been charged with making a terrorist threat, according to online court records.