Man arrested for unlawful use of a weapon

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action Friday evening.

George W. Knox, 37, allegedly displayed a shotgun on the 500 block of Redwood Drive in New Bloomfield. Police said he then left the area in car at approximately 6:30 p.m Friday.

Police said they stopped Knox's vehicle inside the city limits of Holts Summit and found a loaded shotgun along with ammunition inside.

Knox was turned over to the Callaway County Jail with three felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action.

Knox posted bond on Saturday, and the Callaway County Jail released him, pending a court appearance.



(Editor's Note: KOMU.com has updated this story to correct the name of the police department.)