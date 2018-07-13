Man arrested for violating sex offender registry rules

MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office has arrested a registered sex offender after an investigation.

Monday, deputies arrested Steven Thompson, a 54-year-old Eldon man, at the Eldon Aquatics Center for failure to properly report a change of address and for living within 1,000 feet of a school. This is in violation of the federal and state sex offender registry.

Additional charges were tacked on because Thomas was in a protected location, the aquatics center.

He was first convicted in 1994 for sexual abuse of a 13-year-old female, according to a news release from Miller County Sheriff's Office.

Thompson was charged with three counts:

Sex offender reside within 1,000 feet of a school after conviction, a Class E Felony

Fail to register as a sex offender, a Class E Felony

Sex offender physically present at park with pool, a Class E Felony

His bond is set at $50,000, and he is being held at Miller County Adult Detention Center.