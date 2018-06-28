Man arrested hours after pointing gun at Missouri officer

DESLOGE, Mo. (AP) — A man is jailed after allegedly pulling a gun on an eastern Missouri police officer following a chase and a crash.

Police in Desloge say they tried to pull over a 48-year-old man shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday for failure to use a turn signal. Chief James Bullock says the suspect drove away, prompting a chase.

Bullock says the suspect eventually lost control of his car and drove into a ditch, then got out and pointed a gun at the officer. Bullock says the suspect turned off the officer's police radio and took his stun gun before running to a wooded area. A passenger in the suspect's car ran, too, but was soon captured.

The suspect was found Tuesday evening and taken into custody. Formal charges have not been filed.