Man Arrested in Assault at St. Louis College

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - An 18-year-old man was arrested after a woman reported being assaulted inside a women's bathroom at St. Louis Community College-Meramec.

Police say the 18-year-old Chesterfield woman was attacked last week at the school's Kirkwood campus. She told police she was in the bathroom when a man sneaked up behind her, grabbed her around her neck and threw her to the floor.

The woman told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch she believed the man was trying to kill her. The Associated Press is not naming her pending details on the nature of the assault.

Campus police say a teacher heard the woman screaming and stopped the attack. The woman suffered bruises and scratches.

The man is barred from all St. Louis Community College campuses pending possible charges and a disciplinary hearing.