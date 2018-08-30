Man arrested in assault of girlfriend, child in Columbia

COLUMBIA (AP) — A Columbia man has been arrested in the assault of his girlfriend and her 7-year-old daughter.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that a 39-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of several charges including, second- and third-degree domestic assault.

Columbia police officer Latisha Stroer says officers responded Monday morning to a home. Police say the suspect didn't allow the woman to leave the home and assaulted her several times the night before. According to authorities, the suspect also pushed her daughter into a bedroom wall.

The suspect was arrested later that day and is being held on an $11,000 bond.