Man arrested in Callaway County sexual abuse offense

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man Tuesday afternoon on charges of statutory sodomy and tampering with a victim in connection to a child's sexual abuse.

Deputies arrested James Adams, 50, at a residence on County Road 311 near Fulton.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office and the State of Missouri's Children's Division investigated the sexual abuse offense in October 2015.

Adams was incarcerated in the Callaway County Jail on $50,000 bond.