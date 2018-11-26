Man arrested in connection to deadly weekend shooting
COLUMBIA - Police detectives arrested a man Sunday night after detectives connected him to a weekend shooting that left one man dead.
Officers said Damian Ramon Davis died from a gunshot wound following an incident in the 2700 block of Quail Drive.
Circumstances surrounding Davis getting shot is still under investigation, but detectives said Willie Lee-Jacari Higgins, 23, had a gun believed to have been used in the shooting.
Officers arrested Higgins, a convicted felon in Michigan, on suspicion of being a felon with a gun and tampering with evidence.
